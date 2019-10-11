Pashinyan gifts Putin “Peace to Karabakh” book by V. Kazimirov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gifted Vladimir Kazimirov’s 2009 book called “Peace to Karabakh” to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the CIS summit in Turkmenistan on October 11.

Kazimirov is a retired Russian diplomat who served as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from 1994 to 1996.

The book contains official documents and the author’s analytical materials regarding the NK conflict settlement.

