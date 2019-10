YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has become the first ever official meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Uzbekistan in history.

The two leaders held an official meeting today in Turkmenistan within the framework of the CIS summit.

“Today we had a historic meeting with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. As strange as it might seem the leaders of Armenia and Uzbekistan had never had an official meeting, and this is the first such meeting. President Mirziyoyev invited me to visit Tashkent on an official visit. And I invited him to visit Yerevan on an official visit,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

