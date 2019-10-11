Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

“I’ve heard about blood thirsty Turks” – Cher condemns Ankara’s operations in Syria

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian famous pop-singer Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) commented on Turkey’s ongoing military operations in Syria’s north-east.

“Sorry to keep harping about Kurds, but I’ve heard about “blood thirsty Turks who tortured and murdered almost 2 million Armenians since I was 11. Also heard it in Armenia. Turk soldiers are still blood thirsty. Now they will commit genocide on the Kurds with Trump’s blessing”, Cher said on Twitter.

On October 9 Turkish forces launched an offensive in Syria’s north-east.

The Armenian foreign ministry released a statement noting that Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




