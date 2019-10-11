Ericsson CTO Javier Garcia Gomez says Armenia has all ingredients to be successful in IT

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Ericsson CTO for Europe and Latin America Javier Garcia Gomez has noticed the abilities of young population of Armenia in mathematics and programming and states that this is very important for the development of the IT industry in the country.

Javier Garcia Gomez participated in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Yerevan, Armenia.

“What I hear in this country is that you have a great bench of professional already working in IT. It’s well-known your capabilities of your young population for mathematics, physics, technology as such, so I think that this is a fundamental point. In the new world to develop IT, artificial intelligence you need people to understand mathematics, who are passionate of all mathematics, in coding, software, abstraction, so you need all these capabilities. As far as I know, as far as I hear I think you have all the ingredients in Armenia to be successful in that field”, he said.

Javier Garcia Gomez said the world is more decentralized, and according to him, if the technical capabilities, the mathematical brains are combined with the cozy structure of Armenia, this will be fantastic asset to be successful. “You don’t have to be in the Silicon Valley to develop successful software, nowadays you can develop it anywhere. It doesn’t matter where you are physically located, what matters is your knowledge and your passion”, he said.

The official said Ericson is a supplier of technology for Armenian operators. He said the mobile phones that Armenians use to connect to the internet are often provided by Ericson.

Javier Garcia Gomez said there are new opportunities in Armenia to digitalize enterprises and industries and this will be an additional potential for the Armenian communication service provides to develop additional business.

Commenting on the WCIT, the official said it was well organized as it is a global event followed by the whole world. He said this Congress brought many people to Armenia. Javier Garcia Gomez was visiting Armenia for the first time.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan