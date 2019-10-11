Next session of Council of CIS Heads of State to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the CIS Council of Heads of State will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on October 16, 2020, RIA Novosti reported.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s session in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

“According to our documents, the presidency at the CIS should pass to Uzbekistan. You know that the President of Uzbekistan has repeatedly expressed his readiness for the upcoming chairmanship. The leadership of Uzbekistan proposes to hold the next session in Tashkent on October 16, 2020”, CIS Executive Committee chair Sergey Lebedev said.

