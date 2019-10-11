Ethiopia’s PM wins Nobel Peace Prize 2019

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, BBC reported

He was awarded the prize for his efforts to "achieve peace and international cooperation".

Ethiopia reached a peace deal with Eritrea last year, ending a 20-year military stalemate following their 1998-2000 border war.

He was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.

The prize, worth nine million Swedish crowns (about £730,000; $900,000), will be awarded in Oslo in December.

A total of 301 candidates had been nominated for the prestigious award, including 223 individuals and 78 organizations.