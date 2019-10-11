My Step for Aragatsotn Province investment forum to take place on October 12

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. My Step for Aragatsotn Province investment forum will take place on October 12 in the Armenia Wine factory located in the village of Sasunik by the joint initiative of the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures and the Aragatsotn Governorate.

An expo displaying the best production of the province will also take place.

The forum will be attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikuan, government representatives, officials, businessmen, foreign investors and other guests.

Nearly 30 business programs, the working atmosphere of the province, its development prospects, priority directions and potential will be introduced during the forum.

The forum aims at assisting the investment programs being implemented in the province, establishing new business ties, revealing the problems in the business sector and developing their solution mechanisms.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan