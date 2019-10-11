Session of CIS Council of Heads of State begins in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The narrow format session of the CIS Council of Heads of State has kicked off today in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, which is also attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The heads of state will discuss the cooperation development issues within the CIS and will present their views on the future issues.

They also are expected to discuss the issue of the 2020 CIS chairmanship, as well as the location of the next session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan