Deputy PM Avinyan receives World Bank’s Regional Director for South Caucasus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received the delegation of the World Bank led by Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the deputy PM said the meeting is a good chance to exchange views on the partnership with the Bank, as well as to discuss the ongoing programs and future cooperation directions.

In turn Sebastian Molineus thanked for the welcome and congratulated the Armenian government over the recent successful release of Eurobonds, as well as for holding the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) at a high level.

The officials continued discussing issues relating to the fields of digitization, tourism, water resource management, irrigation, energy strategy and energy efficiency, as well as outlined the future steps on these directions.

