Armenian PM’s spouse to attend Swiss Red Cross charity event in Geneva

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, will depart for Switzerland on October 11, her Office told Armenpress.

In Geneva Mrs. Hakobyan will attend the annual charity event of the Swiss Red Cross.

During the visit the PM’s wife will also meet with the Armenian community representatives of Switzerland and will attend the holy mass in the St. Jacob Church of Geneva which will be delivered by His Holiness Garegin II on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Church.

Anna Hakobyan will also visit the École hôtelière de Lausanne school to meet with the executives.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan