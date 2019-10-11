Armenia’s Security Council carefully follows ongoing developments in Syria’s north-east

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Discussions were held in Armenia’s Security Council attended by the relevant authorities regarding the current situation in Syria’s Armenian-populated settlements caused by the October 9 military invasion by Turkey.

The Security Council said it closely follows the ongoing developments in Syria’s north-east and at the same time develops options to respond to possible developments aimed at ensuring the security of the Armenian population.

On October 9 Turkish forces launched an offensive in Syria’s north-east.

The Armenian foreign ministry released a statement noting that Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the Turkish aggression in Syria.

Iran also condemned this action, urging Turkey to withdraw the troops from Syria.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan