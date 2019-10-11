Armenian PM meets with President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Turkmenistan has kicked off, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Today early in the morning Pashinyan met with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat. The Turkmen President welcomed the Armenian PM and highlighted his visit in the context of discussing the prospects to deepen the bilateral and multilateral relations.

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

Let me welcome you in Turkmenistan and thank you for accepting the invitation to take part in the summit of the CIS Heads of State. I think we have a good opportunity to discuss our future cooperation for the benefit and welfare of our peoples”, the President of Turkmenistan said.

He praised the current development process of the Armenian-Turkmen relations and stated that Turkmenistan is interested in expanding the mutual beneficial partnership with Armenia and the ties in different areas.

The Armenian PM in turn said he is happy to visit Turkmenistan and have a chance to exchange views on the process and development of the Armenian-Turkmen cooperation.

“Dear Mr. President,

I want to thank you for the invitation to visit Turkmenistan and for the warm welcome. It’s a pleasure to be in Ashgabat. This is my first visit to Turkmenistan during which we have an opportunity to discuss not only the bilateral agenda, but also our bilateral cooperation. I am confident we will manage to discuss all topics of mutual interest”, PM Pashinyan said.

He stated that in the Central Asia Turkmenistan is one of Armenia’s key partners with which the country has effective, constructive mutual relations, and in line with the high-level political dialogue it is also necessary to boost the economic cooperation.

The Armenian PM and the Turkmen President touched upon the bilateral and multilateral partnership agenda, the intensification of economic ties and trade turnover, as well as issues to utilize the existing potential in different fields. The sides expressed readiness to boost the joint beneficial projects and initiatives.

The officials also touched upon the importance of the activity of the CIS Council of Heads of State, the development of cooperation within the CIS and other issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan