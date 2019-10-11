LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-10-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1738.50, copper price stood at $5692.00, lead price stood at $2133.00, nickel price stood at $17600.00, tin price stood at $16350.00, zinc price stood at $2293.00, molybdenum price down by 0.70% to $24802.00, cobalt price up by 2.10% to $36500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.