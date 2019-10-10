Armenian and Russian FMs hold meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov held a meeting on October 10 within the framework of the CIS Foreign Ministerial Council session in Ashgabat.

“Both sides attached importance to the intensive high level dialogue, and the process of implementation of agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries and sectoral consultations between the foreign ministries were touched upon.

“Our dialogue, the high level of our mutual relations are pleasing, we are actively cooperating also around issues of the international agenda. The EAEU summit in Yerevan was a good chance to address on the highest level the prospects of further development of this integration arena,” Mnatsakanyan said.

The foreign ministers exchanged ideas around various issues related to the Armenian-Russian allied agenda cooperation, cooperation in multilateral platforms – UN, OSCE and others, as well as integration processes.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed pressing issues of the regional and international agenda, including the ongoing latest developments in Syria related to the Turkish operations.

The process of the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed at the meeting,” the foreign ministry said in the news release.

