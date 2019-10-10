Pashinyan, Macron hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation on October 10 with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron touched upon the Global Fund against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria conference which is taking place in Lyon these days.

Pashinyan endorsed Macron’s initiative on carrying out a global fight against these diseases threatening humanity. The Armenian PM expressed readiness to join the fund and provide maximum support to its activities.

Pashinyan and Macron also addressed certain issues of the Armenia-EU and Armenia-France relations, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan