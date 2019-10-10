Yerevan included in Booking.com’s Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2020

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan, the Armenian capital city, has been included in Booking.com’s Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2020.

“As we enter not just a new year but a new decade, our travel needs, behaviors and wants continue to evolve. The world today, like the explorers themselves, does not sit still. With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com predicts that 2020 will be a year of travel exploration like never before, fueled by technology as well as a growing sense of responsibility and deeper connection with the people and places we visit,” Booking.com said in a news release.

“2020 will see travelers put key aspects of their decision-making process even more firmly in the hands of technology. Smart, trusted, tech-led recommendations will connect us to a myriad of new experiences that might not otherwise have crossed our path, while also saving time (as well as screen-time) and enabling us to max out every minute of ‘now’ while on vacation”, it added.

“The coming year will see travelers put culinary ambitions at the forefront of their travel decision making, in a race to snag that all important restaurant reservation. For many, where and when they travel will start with - and depend on - whether they can reserve a table to enjoy highly coveted cuisine.”

Gzira (Malta), Ninh Binh (Vietnam), Salta (Argentina), Jodhpur (India), Świnoujście (Poland), San Juan (Puerto Rico) and other cities are included in the top 10.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan