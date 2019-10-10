Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-19

YEREVAN, 10 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 october, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 476.70 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.21 drams to 525.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.36 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.55 drams to 584.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 22.42 drams to 23100.5 drams. Silver price вup by 3.46 drams to 272.5 drams. Platinum price down by 60.73 drams to 13533.09 drams.