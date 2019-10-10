Armenian Genocide Memorial to be unveiled in Israel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. A memorial dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide will be erected in Israel, Dr. Alexander Tzinker, co-chair of the Armenia-Israel international public forum, told reporters today.

“The necessary permission has been received, the respective model has been developed, and we already launched a fundraising for the creation and inauguration of the memorial. The memorial is expected to be unveiled in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. The city’s mayor changed, we thought there would be problems, but thanks God, all issues are solved”, he said.

A decision has been made to make the monument in Armenia and then to transport to Israel.

Dr. Alexander Tzinker informed that there is also another initiative. The Mayor of Petah Tikva and the Mayor of Gyumri exchanged letters on declaring Petah Tikva and Gyumri sister cities. The new Mayor of Petah Tikva approved the proposal.

