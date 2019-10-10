Jailed ex-finance minister taken to hospital for medical check-up

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Former Finance Minister of Armenia Gagik Khachatryan, who is currently remanded in custody on charges of embezzlement, today has been taken to the St. Greagory the Illuminator medical center in Yerevan for a medical check-up.

“He has been transported today to a hospital for a medical check-up”, Department of Corrections spokesperson Nona Navikyan told Armenpress.

Gagik Khachatryan was remanded into custody on August 27. Khachatryan is also the former chairman of the State Revenue Committee.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan