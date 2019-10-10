Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Armenian FM participates in session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Ashgabat

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is taking part in the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the MFA told Armenpress.

On October 9 FM Mnatsakanyan met with Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow during which they discussed a broad range of issues relating to the bilateral agenda. 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




