Armenian government to hold closed-door format discussion on situation in Syria’s north

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will discuss the current situation in Syria’s north during a closed-door format session, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“After completing today’s Cabinet meeting we will hold a discussion in a closed-door format to exchange views on the current situation in Syria’s north, the possible developments and our positions”, the PM said.

On October 9 Turkish forces launched military operations in Syria’s north-east.

The Armenian foreign ministry released a statement noting that Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the Turkish aggression in Syria.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan