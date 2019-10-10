Armenia condemns Turkey’s invasion in Syria, says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia condemns the invasion of the Turkish armed forces in Syria, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Yesterday the Turkish armed forces invaded into Syria. Armenia’s foreign ministry already made a respective statement, and I want to state once again that Armenia condemns this invasion of Turkey, and we are concerned with the situation because in our view this action will further deepen the humanitarian crisis in Syria. We call on the international community to take practical measures to stop this illegal operation and protect the citizens of Syria, including the national minorities, as well as their rights along the border with Turkey”, Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that Armenia will continue conducting its humanitarian mission in Syria.

On October 9 Turkish forces launched military operations in Syria’s north-east.

The Armenian foreign ministry released a statement noting that Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the Turkish aggression in Syria.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan