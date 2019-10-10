Armenian PM to depart for Turkmenistan on working visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Turkmenistan on a working visit today in the evening to take part in the session of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Ashgabat on October 11, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian PM is also scheduled to meet with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Pashinyan will participate in the narrow and extended format sessions of the CIS Council of Heads of State during which he will deliver a speech.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan