Russian journalist released from Iranian jail

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who was earlier arrested in Iran, has been released from jail, the Russian Embassy in Tehran said on Twitter.

“Thanks to the joint efforts of the Russian foreign ministry and the Russian Embassy in Tehran, the Iranian side made a decision to release citizen of Russia Yulia Yuzik”, the statement said.

The journalist departed for Moscow today early in the morning.

Yuzik was arrested at a Tehran hotel on October 2. A Russian embassy official said that she had failed to inform the embassy that her passport had been seized at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, TASS reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan