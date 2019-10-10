Armenian FM meets Turkmen counterpart in Ashgabat

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on October 9 met with Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow in Ashgabat ahead of the session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the CIS states, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The two ministers congratulated one another on the 27th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkmenistan.

The Armenian minister thanked for the warm welcome and stated that the relations of Armenia and Turkmenistan have firm bases and deep historical roots, and the two countries develop these relations with a great willingness. “We have different platforms for cooperation, and the dialogue between our countries continues at the leaders level”, FM Mnatsakanyan said.

The officials also praised the frequency of high-level mutual visits and the political consultations between the two foreign ministries. They also touched upon the activity of the CIS and several agenda issues faced by the organization.

The ministers continued discussing a broad range of issues relating to the bilateral agenda. They highlighted the role of the Armenian community of Turkmenistan. The FMs highly valued the cooperation of the two countries within the frames of international organizations.

The meeting also touched upon a number of urgent international and regional issues.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan