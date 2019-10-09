PM Pashinyan receives Reps. Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on October 9 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives Jackie Speier and Judy Chu.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM welcomed the visit of the congresswomen to Armenia and highlighted the meeting with them in the context of discussing the continuation of the dialogue and deepening of the cooperation between Armenia and the USA. Nikol Pashinyan referred to the important reforms in different spheres in Armenia, emphasizing that democracy is the credo and value system of the Armenian people and Armenia will continue the reform aimed at strengthening democracy and the support of the international partners will foster its quick and successful implementation.

Jackie Speier and Judy Chu noted that they are proud to visit Armenia, meet with the Armenian Premier and exchange views with him on the deepening of the Armenian-U.S. relations. They said that the velvet revolution of Armenia and the achievements following the revolution are impressive and the USA is ready to support PM Pashinyan and his Cabinet to implement the reform agenda aimed at the development of democracy.

The congresswomen presented details from their visit to Artsakh, noting that they are impressed by the peace-loving nature of Artsakh, feeling of safety and high level of civic consciousness.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the visit of the U.S. congresswomen to Artsakh and their assessments are important in terms of politics and humanitarianism, adding that Armenia highlights the development of democratic institutions and civil society in Artsakh. According to the PM, the elections of local self-government bodies in Artsakh showed the significant progress in this direction in Artsakh.

The Armenian Premier and the U.S. congresswomen exchanged minds on the strengthening of democracy in Armenia and expansion of the Armenian-U.S. partnership for this goal. The sides also referred to the continuation of the technical assistance provided by the USAID to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan