Nikol Pashinyan, Alexis Ohanian discuss development of IT sector in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on October 9 participant of WCIT-2019, Co-founder of Reddit social network Alexis Ohanian.

Pashinyan welcomed him in Armenia and highlighted his participation in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology. ''We are proud of the achievements of our compatriots in different parts of the world, who raise international awareness of our motherland. I am glad to host you here and discuss the opportunities for joint projects and mutually beneficial programs for the development of Armenia'', Nikol Pashinyan said.

Alexis Ohanian thanked the PM for the appreciation and noted that he is glad to be in Armenia once again, where such e technological event of international importance was held. ''Armenia has great potential of human talents and many opportunities for development and prosperity and to become part of the global technological progress’', Alexis Ohanian said.

Nikol Pashinyan and the U.S. Armenian entrepreneur discussed issues referring to the process of WCIT-2019, cooperation in IT sector and involvement and encouragement of women in that sphere. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Government has declared the IT sector as a priority economic branch, aiming to make Armenia a technological country. In this context the PM presented the ongoing projects aimed at the development of high and information technologies.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan