I saw here great attentions towards women – Pashinyan hosts Kim Kardashian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted Kim Kardashian at the Government on October 9.

‘'I am glad to welcome you at the residence of the Prime Minister of Armenia and I am glad that visiting Armenia becomes a good tradition for you. I wish to noted that we greatly appreciate your readiness and activities to present Armenia to the world, which is very important. At the moment we have recorded great increase of international attention towards Armenia and I think you have some contribution to that. I hope and I am confident that you will continue those activities and will be interested in the discussions of Armenia's potentials. I am glad for this opportunity because today Armenia and our government attaches great importance to encouraging women to be engaged in economic activities'', PM Pashinyan said.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Kim Kardashian thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the reception, noting, ''I am very glad to be in Armenia. I saw great attention towards women here and encouragement for them to do business. I am really very happy to see that''. According to Kardashian, she is very impressed by the warm attitude of people in Armenia and plans to launch economic activities in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan and Kim Kardashian exchanged views on the process of the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, preservation of the Armenian identity, women's involvement in the social-economic life of Armenia and the cooperation opportunities discovered during the 23rd World Congress on Information Technologies.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan