Kim Kardashian meets Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Yerevan.

They talked about Kim’s visit and her goals.

“We agreed with Kim that she will come to Armenia more often,” the PM said in a caption of his selfie with Kim Kardashian at the meeting.

Kim Kardashian was a keynote speaker at the 2019 WCIT in Yerevan the day before.

She is visiting Armenia with her sister Kourtney and their children.

The sisters baptized their kids in Ejmiatsin during the trip.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan