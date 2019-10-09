Military Insurance Fund to significantly expand beneficiaries’ list

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Today the Military Insurance Fund held a session in the defense ministry of Armenia during which a decision was made to greatly expand the list of the Fund’s beneficiaries, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“In particular, starting from January 1, 2020, it is expected to provide compensations also for the incidents that have taken place since 1998”, he said.

