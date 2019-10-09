SOAD’s Serj Tankian hopes Armenia will be able to materialize the benefits of WCIT 2019

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock musician, soloist of System of a Down Serj Tankian hopes that Armenia will be able to materialize what is going on during the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT).

“I hope Armenia will be able to materialize what is taking place in the WCIT. Various discussions are taking place, various people meet with each other. I know many Armenian companies that get benefits from this tech conferences”, Tankian told reporters at a press conference in Yerevan on the sidelines of the WCIT.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan