Serj Tankian talks about new technologies, impact of internet at WCIT panel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock musician, soloist of System of a Down Serj Tankian is taking part in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan, Armenia.

Delivering remarks at the panel titled “Technologies, Society and Democracy”, Tankian said there are a lot of dark sides what’s going on in terms of the digital world, part of which is the isolation that people feel. “For instance, you go on Facebook, there is “friends”, and they are not really your friends”, he said.

Tankian noted that people having the anonymity makes them feel like they have the right to say whatever they want. He stated that there is a lot of this damaging kind of neurosis. He especially highlighted the social media in this regard.

At the same time the world famous rock musician said in today’s world any information is available at a second, as a result of which people are diving into topics. “They are not really embodying the knowledge”, Tankian said.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

