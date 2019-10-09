UATE CEO Karen Vardanyan receives WITSA’s Eminent Person award

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) has handed over its Eminent Person award to the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE) Karen Vardanyan.

“The award was a surprise and a great honor for me”, Vardanyan told reporters on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Yerevan. He said that more than 20 states of WITSA gave their votes for him.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

