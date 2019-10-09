No issue on agenda to terminate contract between Russian Railways and Armenia, says deputy PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. There is no issue of early termination of the contract between the Russian Railways OJSC and Armenia in the agendas of both sides, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told reporters today in Yerevan.

“Very natural and constructive relations exist between the two sides. I participated in yesterday’s meeting, and the discussion agenda focused on the future railway development and their strategy. At the moment there is no issue on the agenda to terminate the contract”, he said.

Earlier RTV, citing an anonymous source, reported that the Russian Railway plans to terminate the contract with Armenia and stop the operation of Armenia’s railway network via the South Caucasian Railway.

South Caucasus Railway is a rail operator in Armenia, owned by Russian Railways.

The respective agreement has been signed on February 13, 2008 in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan