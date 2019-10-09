Armenian minister of emergency situations departs for Bishkek on working visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan is taking part in the 12th session of the Coordinating Council for Emergency Situations of the CSTO Member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from October 9 to 10, the ministry told Armenpress.

In addition to Armenia, the Council also involves Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

