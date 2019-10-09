Armenian deputy PM doesn’t think that talks over price of gas supplied from Russia will last long

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan doesn’t think that the current talks over the price of gas supplied from Russia will last long.

The deputy PM expressed confidence that the issue of the gas price has been discussed during the October 1 meeting of the Armenian PM and the Russian President in Yerevan.

“I am sure that this issue has been touched upon, but I don’t think that it became more certain in terms of the price because I have repeatedly stated that our tariff consists of at least three important and fundamental components, that is the price on the border, the investment program of Gazprom Armenia and its current expenditures. Talks are underway at all these three directions. I think these negotiations will not last long, but new issues can emerge every day”, he told reporters.

