AirBaltic airline to start operating flights on Yerevan-Riga-Yerevan route

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Direct air connection between Armenia and Latvia will restart as a result of the long-term bilateral negotiations between “Armenia” International Airport” CJSC and Latvian AirBaltic airline management.

The flights on Yerevan – Riga-Yerevan route will be carried out from May 2020, twice a week, on a brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.