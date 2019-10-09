PM Pashinyan invites Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia on October 15

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia to visit Armenia on October 15, PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told Armenpress.

“The PM invited his Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia. This is the continuation of the tradition according to which the last appointed or elected official pays his first visit to the neighbor country. I can praise the fact that Mr. Gakharia very quickly organized his initiative to visit Armenia after assuming office. We have a very broad agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as a tradition formed recently of a close cooperation between the PMs. This is a wonderful opportunity for the two PMs to get acquainted with each other, and I am convinced that this will lead to a practical talk between the two PMs during which they will discuss all issues of bilateral interest”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan