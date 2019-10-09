Pashinyan attaches importance to public expectations from the viewpoint of economic significance

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attaches more importance to the public expectations, rather than just the numbers in terms of economic significance.

The PM today delivered opening remarks at a conference titled “What to do-2 Economic Revolution: Perception and Launch”.

“I attach importance to such kind of discussions in terms of brainstorming. They give a great energy to our thoughts on the development of the economy and the state. Public expectations are of much greater economic significance, rather than the numbers, and these discussions are very important from this viewpoint. Both the economic situation and the figures of 2019, which we have, prove that the expectations and atmosphere are very important for the economic activity development. And our main task should be to strengthen this mood. During such discussions we need to understand where we should move on in order to be more effective”, the PM said.

He informed that he has read the book “What to do – 2 Economic Revolution: Perception and Launch” in July.

