Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan holds meeting with Iran’s ICT minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on October 8 with Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi with the framework of the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan.

“The interlocutors praised the dynamics of development of the Armenian-Iranian relations and attached importance to the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the meeting of the Iranian President and Armenian Prime Minister last week. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi congratulated the Armenian side on the high-level organization of the global IT congress. He also added that the last time he was in Armenia was two years ago and that the country’s progress during this time is evident.

Tigran Avinyan addressed the process of the public administration system reforms in Armenia, the role of digitization in it, as well as the government’s policy for the development of high technologies.

Prospects of enhancing business ties in the information technology sector and implementing joint education programs were discussed at the meeting,” Avinyan’s Office said in a readout.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan