LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-10-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.08% to $1738.50, copper price up by 0.34% to $5688.00, lead price down by 0.14% to $2178.00, nickel price down by 1.94% to $17480.00, tin price down by 0.60% to $16450.00, zinc price down by 1.32% to $2274.00, molybdenum price down by 0.17% to $25199.00, cobalt price stood at $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.