I am proud to be in Armenia in this historical period – Serj Tankian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock musician, soloist of System of a Down group Serj Tankian is proud to be in Armenia in this historical period, ARMENPRESS reports Tankian said on October 8 during the presentation of his tea brand Gavat.

''I am proud to be in Armenia i this historical period when numerous positive changes take place. The Armenians I know throughout the world wish to return to Armenia and become part of the new Armenia, stay in the new Armenia'', Tankian said.

