Serj Tankian presents his brand of tea called Gavat in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock musician, soloist of System of a Down group Serj Tankian presented in Yerevan his brand of tea called Gavat. ARMENPRESS reports Tankian said that he has decided to sell the tea also in Armenia.

''We started the sales of Gavat tea in the USA last year. It's my desire to present the tea of my grandmother to the world. Our tea is part of our Armenian culture and we try to present our culture to foreigners in a wise way'', Tankian said.

The tea will be sold in supermarkets, hotels and restaurants. It will be possible to purchase it also on the net.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan together with his wife Anna Hakobyan attended the presentation ceremony.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan