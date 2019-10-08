PM Pshinyan attends WCIT-2019 solemn gala reception

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan accomponied by his wife Anna Hakobyan participates in WCIT-2019 solemn gala reception, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook oage and posted a video.

''We have arrived to particpate in WCIT-2019 solemn gala reception'', he wrote.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

The World Congress on Information Technology was initiated in 1978 by the World Alliance of Information Technologies and Services. The conference is held every two years.

