President Armen Sarkissian receives Eric Esrailian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on October 8 prominent U.S.-Armenian doctor and producer of Armenian Genocide-themed film ''The Promise'', public figure and member of the AGBU Central Board of Directors Eric Esrailian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servic eof the President's Office, thanking for the reception Eric Esrailian said that it's an honor for him to be back in Armenia and meet with the President.

During the meeting the sides referred to the partnership opportunities between the University of California and the universities of Armenia. The sides also referred to the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations, as well as the opportunities of implementing joint projects with Armenian partners.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan