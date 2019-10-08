Armenian PM receives CEO of Russian Railways OJSC  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Oleg Belozerov, Chief Executive Officer- Chairman of the Executive Board at the Russian Railways OJSC, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the current agenda of the bilateral cooperation and issues relating to its further development. In particular, they touched upon the prospects of enlarging investments and implementing concrete projects in the future.

PM Pashinyan and Oleg Belozerov exchanged views also on the cooperation opportunities in the cargo ferry transportations via the Black Sea to Russia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan