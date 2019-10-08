Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-10-19

YEREVAN, 8 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 october, USD exchange rate stood at 476.52 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 522.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.34 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 586.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 22967.69 drams. Silver price stood at 269.72 drams. Platinum price stood at 13374.77 drams.