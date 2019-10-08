Zvartnots Airport Aircraft Rescue-Firefighting Service acquires new Oshkosh Striker 3000 ARFF truck

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Service of Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport has received another, brand new top international standard American Oshkosh Striker 3000 ARFF vehicle. The new vehicle was acquired as a result of investments for upgrading the equipment of the service.

The Striker 3000 has a 11000 liter water tank, a 1600 liter foam tank, 230kg of dry firefighting chemical, and 210kg of Halotron 1. The vehicle can pump 125 liters of water in a second.

The Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Service has also re-equipped its crew with top standard, American-made uniforms.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan