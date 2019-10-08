President of Artsakh holds meeting with members of US Congress

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on October 8 received members of the US Congress Jackie Speier and Judy Chu, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Diverse issues on the US – Artsakh relations, settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and regional developments were on the discussion agenda.

Bako Sahakyan pointed out that developing relations with the USA is among the priorities of the Artsakh foreign policy agenda, acknowledging the role of the United States in the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and maintaining stability in the region.

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Vahram Balayan, foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, head of the Armenian National Assembly’s "My Step" faction Lilit Makunts and other officials attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan