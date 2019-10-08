Kim Kardashian dreams of opening up SKIMS factory in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West says she dreams of opening up her SKIMS production in Armenia.

“I am definitely talking to a few major Armenian investors about hopefully trying to figure out a factory for my shapewear and trying to figure out what kind of factories you have that I can manufacture products in here. We are working on that during this trip. So I have a meeting tonight actually to talk about that. So that’s something that is really important to me. My dream would be to open up a SKIMS factory here in Armenia. If not that, something else, I really want to”, Kim Kardashian told reporters in Yerevan on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT).

She said she loves working with Armenian businesses. “I will visit the PicsArt offices, as I work with them”, she said.

The reality TV superstar said she wants to come back to Armenia often.

SKIMS is the new, solution focused approach to shape enhancing undergarments, created by Kim Kardashian West.

Kim Kardashian West arrived in Armenia together with sister Kourtney Kardashian and children on October 7.

Kim Kardashian West participated in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019),as a special keynote speaker and panelist.

